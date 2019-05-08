DJ Buck's Bucketlist 05/08/19

May 8, 2019
DJ Buck
Features
Hot Morning Crew
1.) 'Love Riddim' - Rotimi

2.) 'Fall' - Davido

3.) 'Drip Too Hard' - Lil Baby

4.) 'Homicide' - Logic

5.) 'Juice' - Lizzo

6.) 'Enzo' - DJ Sake

7.) 'Differ' - Spragga Benz

DJ Buck Bucketlist