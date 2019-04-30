DJ Buck's Bucketlist 04/30/19

1.) 'Enzo' - DJ Snake

2.) 'Yes Indeed' - Lil Baby

3.) 'Qui' - Jeremih

4.) 'I Still Think About You' - A Boogie

5.) 'Worth It' - YK Osiris

6.) 'UOENO' - Rocko

7.) '21' - Da Baby

8.) 'Rule The World' - 2 Chainz