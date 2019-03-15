DJ Buck's Bucketlist 03/15/19
Songs From The Showermix
March 15, 2019
1.) 'Rule The World' - 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande
2.) 'More In The Morning' - Angelica Vila
3.) 'Bae' - O.T. Genasis
4.) 'Thotiana' - Blueface
5.) 'So Badd' - PxRRY
6.) 'Ferris Wheel' - Tory Lanez feat. Trippie Redd
