DJ Buck's Bucketlist 03/14/19
Songs From The Showermix
March 14, 2019
1.) 'Lil Boat Remix' - 88 Glam
2.) 'Bank Account' - 21 Savage
3.) 'Racks In The Middle' - Nipsey Hustle
4.) 'Party' - Beyonce
5.) 'Close Friends' - Lil Baby
6.) 'Dance' - Big Sean
7.) 'Crew Love' - Drake
8.) 'Envy Me' - Calboy
9.) 'Speed It Up' - Gunna
