DJ Buck's Bucketlist 03/14/19

Songs From The Showermix

March 14, 2019
DJ Buck
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
Music

1.) 'Lil Boat Remix' - 88 Glam 

2.) 'Bank Account' - 21 Savage 

3.) 'Racks In The Middle' - Nipsey Hustle

4.) 'Party' - Beyonce

5.) 'Close Friends' - Lil Baby

6.) 'Dance' - Big Sean

7.) 'Crew Love' - Drake

8.) 'Envy Me' - Calboy

9.) 'Speed It Up' - Gunna

 

Tags: 
DJ Buck Bucketlist

Recent Podcast Audio
The Ish You Missed: Dr. Missy Elliott! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Canseco's Ex on A-Rod: No Way, Jose! WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Woman Cuts Off Own Hand For Insurance Money WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim K. Pays Ex-Con's Rent WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: It's FREE Pancake Day! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jose Canseco Accuses A-Rod of Cheating On J-Lo WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes