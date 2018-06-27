DJ Buck's Bucketlist

1.) 'Welcome To The Party' - Diplo

2.) 'Boo'd Up' - Ella Mai

3.) 'Down For My NS' - C Murder feat. Snoop Dogg

4.) 'Midsummermadness' - 88RISING

5.) 'Adorn' - Miguel

6.) 'Plug Walk' - Rich The Kid

7.) 'Naked' - Ella Mai