DJ Buck jumped on Television Jamaica's Entertainment Report (@tvj_er) to talk Dancehall and Reggae. Buck isn't West Indian, but he's always been an advocate for Reggae and Dancehall music, which you know if you tune in to HOT 93.7. Buck talks about the appeal of Dancehall in Hartford, CT, what makes these such unique genres, and also the challenges facing Reggae and Dancehall artists and music.

