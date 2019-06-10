DJ Buck' Bucketlist 06/10/19
Songs From The Showermix
June 10, 2019
1.) 'Save That' - Rich The Kid
2.) 'Slide' - French Montana
3.) 'Look Back At It' - Ru Williams
4.) 'Toast' - Koffee
5.) 'I Got Your Man' - Lady Saw
6.) 'Earfquake' - Tyler The Creator
7.) 'Honestly' - Pink Sweats
8.) 'Close Friends' - Lil Baby
