DJ Buck' Bucketlist 06/07/19

Songs From The Showermix

June 7, 2019
DJ Buck
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
Music

1.) 'Act Up' - City Girls

2.) 'My Type' - Saweetie

3.) 'Throw Fits' - London On Da Tack

4.) 'Before I Let Go' - Beyonce

5.) 'Like Me' - Lil Pump

6.) 'Save That' - Rich The Kid

7.) 'Slide Remix' - French Montana

8.) 'Slow For Me' - Melii

Tags: 
DJ Buck Bucketlist

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Terrence Howard's Tax Evasion WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: 'Becky' Gets Shoulder-Shoved By Bey At NBA Finals WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ja Rule Wants To Do Another Music Festival WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Chief Keef's 9th Baby Mama is 43! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Meek Mill Gets A New Hearing WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Catholic School Principal Hits The Strip Club WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes