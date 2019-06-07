DJ Buck' Bucketlist 06/07/19

1.) 'Act Up' - City Girls

2.) 'My Type' - Saweetie

3.) 'Throw Fits' - London On Da Tack

4.) 'Before I Let Go' - Beyonce

5.) 'Like Me' - Lil Pump

6.) 'Save That' - Rich The Kid

7.) 'Slide Remix' - French Montana

8.) 'Slow For Me' - Melii