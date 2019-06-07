DJ Buck' Bucketlist 06/06/19

Songs From The Showermix

June 7, 2019
DJ Buck
1.) 'My Type' - Saweetie

2.) 'Throw Fits' - London On Da Track

3.) 'Truffle Butter' - Nicki Minaj

4.) 'Earfquake - Tyler The Creator

5.) 'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo

6.) 'Honestly' - Pink Sweats

 

