DJ Buck' Bucketlist 06/06/19
Songs From The Showermix
June 7, 2019
1.) 'My Type' - Saweetie
2.) 'Throw Fits' - London On Da Track
3.) 'Truffle Butter' - Nicki Minaj
4.) 'Earfquake - Tyler The Creator
5.) 'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo
6.) 'Honestly' - Pink Sweats
