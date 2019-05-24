DJ Buck' Bucketlist 05/24/19
Songs From The Showermix
May 24, 2019
1.) 'Purple Emoji' - Ty Dolla $ign
2.) 'Pills & Automobiles' - Chris Brown
3.) 'You Stay' - DJ Khaled
4.) 'Uptown Vibes' - Meek Mill
5.) 'I Like Girls' - PnB Rock
6.) 'Pop Out' - Polo G
7.) 'Grinding All My Life' - Nipsey Hussle
