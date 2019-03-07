DJ Buck's Bucketlist 03/07/17

1.) 'Envy Me' - Calboy

2.) 'Rap God' - Eminem

3.) 'My Year' - Gashi & G-Eazy

4.) 'Lil Boat' - 88Glam

5.) 'All I Do Is Win' - DJ Khaled

6.) 'Everybody Dummin' - Mike Flowz

7.) 'Space Cadet' - Metro Boomin & Gunna