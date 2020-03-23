Governor Lamont Talks Coronavirus With Bigg Mann

March 23, 2020
DJ Bigg Mann
Governor Lamont
Features
News

With the coronavirus spreading all over the world, we here in Connecticut are doing whatever we can to slow its spread!

Governor Ned Lamont talked to Bigg Mann to let us know what's been happening... 

What are the best precautions we can take? (Stay home, stay out of big groups, wash your hands)!

How is testing going? Do we really even know how many cases there actually are?

Who are considered essential workers? 

Is the state *really* on lockdown? 

When will we return to some normalcy?

Hear more from Governor Lamont with Bigg Mann below!  

Coronavirus

