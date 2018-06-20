Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

More details have just broke about the murder of Florida rapper XXXTentacion. It's now reported the 20 year old was shot in the neck during a robbery and he died instantly. A statement released by the Broward County Sheriff's also stated a Louis Vuitton bag owned by XXX was stolen. The alleged shooters were seen leaving in a black Dodge Journey but no one has been arrested yet. As we reported yesterday during the Dirt Report, XXX was shot and killed in Miami when two armed men ran up on the rapper in his car. XXX lost his pulse as soon as he was struck with a bullet to his neck. Fans in the area have masked the crime scene with balloons, teddy bears and candles. Fans in L.A mobbed the streets in a memorial for the young rapper. Check that out in the dirt report below.