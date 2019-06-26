Chance The Rapper performs at Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California

Rich Fury, Getty

CT Mom Wins Chance The Rapper's #GRoCERIES Challenge

June 26, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music
Shows

You never know who's lurking your feed!

Taylor Rose McBride posted a video dancing with her 18-month-old son, Dawson, to 'GRoCERIES' just for fun! Later, Chance the Rapper created the viral competition and Taylor was chosen as one of the lucky ten to win free groceries for a year!

The ECSU and SCSU grad tells the Hartford Courant, "Initially it just felt like an opportunity to potentially give back to my family. It’s just a chance for me to pay it forward because it doesn’t feel right using all the groceries for myself or Dawson," adding that Chance is all about giving back to his community. 

Congrats, Taylor and Dawson! 

 

Tags: 
Chance the Rapper