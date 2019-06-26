CT Mom Wins Chance The Rapper's #GRoCERIES Challenge

You never know who's lurking your feed!

Taylor Rose McBride posted a video dancing with her 18-month-old son, Dawson, to 'GRoCERIES' just for fun! Later, Chance the Rapper created the viral competition and Taylor was chosen as one of the lucky ten to win free groceries for a year!

Y’all gon get tired of this video lmao. But Daws and I don’t care ------ #GRoCERIES @chancetherapper pic.twitter.com/XssPsdSHVo — Taylor McBride (@__TayylorRose__) May 18, 2019

The ECSU and SCSU grad tells the Hartford Courant, "Initially it just felt like an opportunity to potentially give back to my family. It’s just a chance for me to pay it forward because it doesn’t feel right using all the groceries for myself or Dawson," adding that Chance is all about giving back to his community.

Congrats, Taylor and Dawson!