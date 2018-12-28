@ChuckWestWorld Top 20 Hip Hop and R&B Albums of the Year 2018

This is MY Top 20 Hip Hop and R&B Albums of 2018 in no particular order. I'm aware there is some "snubs." But, hey, this is my list! Feel free to hit me up on Twitter @ChuckWestWorld for any comments!

Daytona – Pusha T

Yes, it’s short, but who cares. If I had to pick the best rap album of the year, then this would be it. It’s the album I played the most. I’ve been a Pusha T fan from the beginning so maybe I’m a little biased.

ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott

Travis delivered his best work to date with ASTROWORLD. The album carries arguably the song of the year SICKO Mode featuring Drake. The song is played throughout every club or bar to this day.

Blame It On Jay-Z – ANoyd

Here’s a curveball. The relatively unknown indie artists from Connecticut not only delivered one of the best freestyles of the year on Sway In The Morning’s 5 Fingers of Death, but one hell of a hip-hop album.

Negro Swan – Blood Orange

This is another relative unknown. Besides Negro Swan’s dope cover photo, the tracks on the album deliver that smooth sultry soul that caught my attention.

FM! – Vince Staples

This album is one of the few I can listen to straight through without skips, thanks in large part to its radio-themed concept and west coast bounce. Leave it up to Vince Staples to do something outside the box!

Championships – Meek Mill

This is hands down Meeks greatest effort to date. There are so many bangers on here, including arguably the verse of the year by Jay-Z over the Biggie-sampled beat What’s Free?

K.O.D. – J. Cole

Kids On Drugs. Well, the title sort of speaks for itself. Cole gets in his lyrical bag, while also calling out young artists who glorify drug usage in their raps. Beats hit hard. Lyrics hit hard. It’s J. Cole!

Victory Lap – Nipsey Hussle

Victory Lap is the culmination of all the hard work Nipsey put in on the streets to get the recognition he’s getting today. The album features one of, if not the best opening track of the year. Seriously, I had the first track (intro) on repeat.

I Used To Know Her (1&2) – H.E.R.

H.E.R. delivered two EPs that I thought should’ve been an album (hence the 1&2). Both, of course, shows off top-notch content and artistry. And with GRAMMY noms already in H.E.R. pocket, 2019 is shaping to be a giant year.

Redemption – Jay Rock

This album without a doubt is Jay Rock’s crown achievement. I mean, there’s so many anthem tracks on here - it’s crazy!

No News Is Good News – Phonte

Phonte quietly gave us a great album. I’ve been a fan of his for several years tracing back to his R&B-Soul group Foreign Exchange. If you enjoy here dope ass bars then-No News Is Good News delivers.

K.T.S.E. – Teyana Taylor

Teyana fans waited seemingly forever to get this album. And it’s safe to say K.T.S.E. didn’t disappoint. Yeah, I know, some believe it should’ve been more tracks on the album (including Teyana herself), but it still was a solid piece of work.

East Atlanta Love Letter - 6lack

6lack is super talented. On this album, he steps up his content by bringing up past and present relationships. It’s a slow trappy R&B vibe you can definitely get into.

Tha Carter V - Lil Wayne

Tha Carter V showed us Wayne in the past and present in peaks and valleys. Although some tracks sounded outdated, the lyrical content on them was undeniable.

Harder Than Ever - Lil Baby

This year is the first time I was introduced to Lil Baby. His Harder Than Ever album surprised the hell out of me because beats, harmonies, and lyrics were all on point. This doesn’t come easily to every southern rapper.

Supreme Blientele - Westside Gunn

If you love gritty street rap this is it. There is plenty of wrestling and gun punchlines to go around on this one.

Isolation - Kali Uchis

This album is R&B with a new-age pop and feel. Sprinkle some jazzy uptempo soul with the Carribean (Spanish) feels and you get one great album.

Hive Mind - The Internet

Neo-soul cult extraordinaire, The Internet, did it again with this one. Lead singer Syd really gets in her crooning-bag, with plenty of emotions and songs of love.

Various Artists — Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By

Let’s not act like this wasn’t one of the best albums of the year. Kendrick Lamar did a masterful job putting together the perfect sounds in this soundtrack for what turned out to be a blockbuster hit movie.

Book of Ryan - Royce Da 5’9”

Such an underrated album that didn’t receive a lot of promotion. Royce was literally an open book throughout this album, giving fans much closer and personal look into his life.