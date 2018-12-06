NOMAD PowerPack Review: Extend Your Battery Life When Traveling

With the new year approaching it's only right for us to bring a focus on interesting gadgets that can improve your lifestyle as you get around day-to-day. So in this video, Chuck reviews a portable battery pack made from a company called NOMAD. The battery goes by the name PowerPack and it's carrying 9000mAh that promise to give your phone up to 3x of charges. This pack also has some interesting technical features which include Tile Tracking and Ambient Light Sensors. Check out what Chuck has to say about all of the above in the video below!

