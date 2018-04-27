Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue.

Kanye West Releases New Track 'Lift Yourself'

He's back

April 27, 2018
Christopher Rosen

Kanye West closed out his busy week by releasing new music.

The rapper dropped a new track called "Lift Yourself" on Friday evening, hours after teasing the release via Twitter.

The new song samples the 1973 Amnesty track "Liberty" and features West rapping lyrics such as, "Poop-diddy, whoop-scoop/ Poop, poop/ Scoop-diddy-whoop/ Whoop-diddy-scoop
Whoop-diddy-scoop, poop."

Previously, West revealed he'll release a seven-song album on June 1; a collaboration with Kid Cudi will follow on June 8.

He's also used his Twitter feed to tease, among other things, a presidential run in 2024.

West's last album, The Life of Pablo , was released in 2016.

