Kanye West Releases New Track 'Lift Yourself'
He's back
Kanye West closed out his busy week by releasing new music.
The rapper dropped a new track called "Lift Yourself" on Friday evening, hours after teasing the release via Twitter.
I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 27, 2018
Lift Yourself https://t.co/shjFIROujA— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018
The new song samples the 1973 Amnesty track "Liberty" and features West rapping lyrics such as, "Poop-diddy, whoop-scoop/ Poop, poop/ Scoop-diddy-whoop/ Whoop-diddy-scoop
Whoop-diddy-scoop, poop."
Previously, West revealed he'll release a seven-song album on June 1; a collaboration with Kid Cudi will follow on June 8.
He's also used his Twitter feed to tease, among other things, a presidential run in 2024.
West's last album, The Life of Pablo , was released in 2016.