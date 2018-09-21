Cardi B Shares First Photo of Her Secret Wedding to Offset to Celebrate Their Anniversary

Believe it or not, it's already been a year since Carbi B and her husband Offset tied the knot at a secret wedding!

In celebration of this major milestone, the 25-year-old "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a photo, the first ever, from their secret wedding.

The new mom -- who welcomed the couple's first baby, daughter Kulture, on July 11 -- took to Instagram on Thursday where she shared a heartfelt snapshot from their clandestine nuptials, which they managed to keep private for nearly 10 months.

"TBT ...September 20th," the entertainer captioned a sweet photo of herself in a white and gold set of leggings and matching hoodie, as she held hands with her groom, who was rocking jeans and a black jacket.

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 20, 2018 at 2:47pm PDT

Cardi and Offset managed to keep their nuptials under wraps until the BET Awards on June 24.

After winning the award for Best Group, Offset said, “Thank God, I thank my wife, you should thank yours,” during his acceptance speech.

TMZ later reported the two are, in fact, married and at the time, had been for nine months. The site obtained a marriage certificate showing Kiari Kendrell Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar — a.k.a. Offset and Cardi B — wed on Sept. 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.