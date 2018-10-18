Cardi B on Jimmy Kimmel!
October 18, 2018
Cardi Talks Tackling Motherhood Through Fame, Searching For A Nanny, And How Her Baby Broke Her Lady Parts!
Very happy and excited for this colab i did with @elalfaeljefe ----!SOON COME !
A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
19 Oct
Russ: I SEE YOU TOUR PART 2 Toyota Oakdale Theatre
20 Oct
Linda Reynolds @ Stop & Shop South Windsor Stop & Shop
20 Oct
WWE Live Supershow XL Center
21 Oct
Out Of The Darkness Walk - Brookfield Brookfield Town Hall
08 Nov
Bad Girls Tour Starring Iggy Azalea Mohegan Sun