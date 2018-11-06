Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wu-Tang's Lipstick Line

Wu-Tang launched a makeup line for the ladies! Plus, Idris Elba is the Sexiest Man Alive (obvi). And are you here for an All That reboot? More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Idris Elba is People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive (Listen, he's been sexiest man alive since like 2002, okay?)

Wu-Tang launched a lipstick line. RZA and his wife collabed with a company called Milk Makeup. Teyana Taylor is the face of it.

Enter The Realm: Wu-Tang Clan releases a series of longwear, enlightening lipsticks that ain’t nothing to f**k with: https://t.co/i9AHzLAeYl pic.twitter.com/lzUlnVOdvP — The Root (@TheRoot) November 5, 2018

A Nickelodeon exec is looking to reboot the show All That.

The new head of production at Nickelodeon wouldn't mind an "All That" revival



Would you?https://t.co/bvO671cvQ8 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 3, 2018

Dame Dash is in some legal trouble. A woman who owns a children's hair salon in L.A. claims he went in and threatened her in front of customers.

Dame Dash has been accused of threatening a child hair stylist's life inside of her own store.https://t.co/UHwakNsbfC — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 6, 2018

Sources are saying that Quavo and Saweetie's relationship was a publicity stunt. You never really see them canoodling, guess it was for him to appeal more to women. They're deleting pics from the 'Gram now... industry shady.

