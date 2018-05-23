Will Smith and Nicky Jam to Collab on 2018 FIFA World Cup Anthem
Produced by Diplo!
May 23, 2018
Yesterday, Will Smith took to his Instagram to announce a collaboration with himself, Nicky Jam, Diplo, and Albanian singer Era Istrefi for this year's FIFA World Cup Anthem. The song has reportedly already been recorded along with a video and is slated to release on Friday (May 25).
@nickyjampr ✖️ @Diplo ✖️ @strefie ✖️ @WillSmith - One Life to Live. Live it Up. #WorldCup
