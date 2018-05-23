Will Smith and Nicky Jam to Collab on 2018 FIFA World Cup Anthem

Produced by Diplo!

May 23, 2018
Brittany Jay
Will Smith arrives for the European premiere of Bright, at the BFI Southbank in London.

PA Images/SIPA USA

Bigg Mann
Entertainment
Yesterday, Will Smith took to his Instagram to announce a collaboration with himself, Nicky Jam, Diplo, and Albanian singer Era Istrefi for this year's FIFA World Cup Anthem.  The song has reportedly already been recorded along with a video and is slated to release on Friday (May 25).

 

@nickyjampr ✖️ @Diplo ✖️ @strefie ✖️ @WillSmith - One Life to Live. Live it Up. #WorldCup

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Will Smith
Nicky Jam
Diplo