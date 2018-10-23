Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: How Will & Jada Got Together... And Almost Didn't!

Will Smith almost missed his chance with Jada! Plus, A-Rod wants to renegotiate his child support payments. And what's up with Spice's bleached skin pics? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Did Spice from Love & Hip Hop bleach her skin??! She deleted everything off her Instagram and started posting new pics with what appeared to be bleached skin, but it was just airbrushed. It's apparently a whole stunt to abolish colorism.

New skin tone = "Fresh Start"?



On the new episode of Red Table Talk, Jada and Will talk about their relationship and how they got together! Turns out he went to the set of A Different World to meet Jada but met Sheree instead, ended up marrying her, and having Trey! (Obviously, it worked out for Will and Jada later on!)



Tracy Chapman is suing Nicki Minaj over her song 'Baby Can I Hold You.'

A-Rod is tired of paying his ex, Cynthia, spousal support. They have two daughters together and he's been paying $115,000 a month in child support for ten years! Their agreement is that the amount would be adjusted when he retired from baseball, but that hasn't happened. And Sis doesn't even have a job! What's she doing with all that money?! It's not ALL for the kids... SMH.

