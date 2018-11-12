Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Waka Flocka Ends All Beefs

Waka Flocka extends an olive branch to Gucci. Plus, Tekashi sides with Nicki and shades Cardi B. Plus, some highlights from the People's Choice Awards. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Waka Flocka has put all of his beefs to rest.

Waka Flocka is ready to put his beef with Gucci Mane and everyone else to an end.



"If we ever had problems, beef, anything I'm telling you right now, for me, it's over." https://t.co/aJ6ZUcUUvj pic.twitter.com/qjebbtsuHu — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 12, 2018

The People's Choice Awards went down last night. Kevin Hart won Best Comedy Act. Nicki Minaj won Female Artist, beating out Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B!

So, Tekashi69 is working on that video with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West; the one where shots were fired at the windows on set last week? Well, Tekashi hired the bartenders that are trying to sue Cardi B!

Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly hires women trying to sue Cardi B to appear in his upcoming video with Nicki Minaj https://t.co/ozW0QMVJQy pic.twitter.com/2ugwWBzckx — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) November 12, 2018

Keke Wyatt says her husband cheated and left her while she was pregant and their kid had cancer. Her ex, Michael Ford said she's lying and her story is so outrageous.

Messy Divorces: KeKe Wyatt’s Ex-Hubby Calls Her A LIAR & Says He’s Suing For “Gremlin” Defamation https://t.co/kbsrF1mEKh



(Photos by Prince Williams/Marcus Ingram/WireImage) pic.twitter.com/aWL9HIX9jC — Bossip (@Bossip) November 12, 2018

