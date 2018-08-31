Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tyga To Kylie 'You Need Black People' To F With You

Tyga talks about how he helped Kylie come up! Plus Eminem comes for people on his new album! And whaaat is up with Mel B?! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Eminem dropped a surprise new album 'Kamikaze'... and he comes for a few people!

We knew that Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL alleging that owners colluded to keep him out of the league... and they were trying to get the case dismissed. But as of yesterday, the case will move to trial! AND they want testimony from Trump and Pence!

Arbitrator sends Colin Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte are still going at it... we learned earlier this week she had PTSD and is going to rehab for alcohol and sex addiction. But are her kids at risk because of her drinking problem? She's reportedly buying excessive amounts of alcohol and the kids are scared. He claims she's even used cocaine in the past. We'll see how this plays out... we didn't know she was Scary Spice in real life!



Nicki Minaj brought Tyga on Queen Radio and he spilled some tea! He says he told Kylie Jenner, "You need black people to eff with you because you need culture" and that he told her how to dress and style her hair!

Tyga Reveals He Curated Kylie’s “Black” Appeal On #QueenRadio — The Swag, Loud Weaves, Lip Kit Names…Were HIS Idea! [Details> https://t.co/ksFasy4icC



(Photos: Splash News) — Bossip (@Bossip) August 31, 2018

