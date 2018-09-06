Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ty Dolla $ign Arrested on Drug Charges

Ty Dolla $ign was busted for drugs! Plus, Juelz Santana is reunited with Kimbella! And Bobby Brown's sister is PISSED about the BET movie! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Ty Dolla $ign was arrested in Atlanta on drug charges. They found marijuana and cocaine in his vehicle. The six other people he was with were released without charges. He was on his way to a performance, so we don't think he even made it to the show!

Ty Dolla Sign has been charged with possession of marijuana and cocaine after being arrested in Atlantahttps://t.co/MydqD3UDif — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 6, 2018

Matt Barnes got a restraining order on his ex-wife Gloria Govan. Friday they had a confrontation at their sons' school. He went there to pick them up because it was his weekend, but she showed up anyway. Matt says he was trying to guide one of the boys out of her car and she aggressively jerked the car in reverse so he couldn't get him and she continued backing up even after one of the boys got out, causing the door to slam into the boy's shoulder! So when he got the kids in his car, she sped--in the school parking lot--to block him frokm leaving! The boys were terrified, crying... so Matt was trying to calm them down. Gloria called the cops thinking they would come to her defense, but they arrested her on suspicion of child endangerment. She was released on bail. So Matt filed the restraining order and he now has custody of the twin boys. Gloria must stay 100 yards away except for a weekly four-hour supervised visit.

Messy: Matt Barnes Asks Judge For FULL Custody, Files Restraining Against Ex-Wife Gloria Govan https://t.co/tdRN4qq2ob



(Splash News Photos) pic.twitter.com/rLDoUjU94N — Bossip (@Bossip) September 5, 2018

Juelz Santana can finally live with his family again! He was out on bond on that gun at the airport case. He was ordered to home incarceration at his mom's house, but now he gets to go home with Kimbella and their kids. He has to complete anger management and domestic violence counseling. He has to call for approval before leaving the house. He doesn't have to drug tests anymore, he can leave Jersey to tape Love and Hip Hop but other than that, he's in the house.

Bobby Brown's sister Leolah Brown is pissed about the movie on BET! She said Bobby's current wife Alicia lied in the movie and said she welcomed his whole family in her life when really she hated everyone. She had A LOT to say... check it out!

Yikes! Bobby Brown’s Sister Says “Evil” Wife Alicia RUINED His Relationship With Bobbi Kristina — Calls Movie “FAKE” https://t.co/xPe1aVVMnk



(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for TRANS4M) pic.twitter.com/Tcj7IdezLV — Bossip (@Bossip) September 6, 2018

Also, Colin Kaepernick's new Nike ad is worth a watch!

