Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Why Travis Scott Might Be Sued

Why Travis Scott was told to "lawyer up." Plus, Feds tap some of 6ix9ine's former crew. And what's up with Safaree and Erica Mena? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

We heard how dope Travis Scott's Astroworld Tour is... the whole elaborate set design (and why the show in Hartford was postponed). Well, Tommy Lee (from Motley Crue) says he ripped him off...

Matt Barnes is coming for it all. He won primary custody of his twins and his ex, Gloria Govan. And now he's asking to get his child support payments reduced.

The ex-NBA star says he only makes about $150,000 now and is with his children most of the time.https://t.co/ogedfAOLW3 — BET (@BET) November 29, 2018

The Feds tapped some of the ex-members of 6ix9ine's team. Mel Murda and Shotti are some names that came up... and was DJ Akademiks the informant? That was a rumor, but TMZ says it's not true.

Mel Murda, aka 6ix9ine's co-defendant who was caught on tape threatening to "super-violate" him, is a rapper in his own right.



Here's an in-depth look at his music career, his beef with Max B and his relationship with Shotti: https://t.co/ad5c0n5e20 pic.twitter.com/8SAunUV7hy — Complex (@Complex) November 27, 2018

DJ Akademiks Isn't the 'Snitch' in Tekashi 6ix9ine's Federal Racketeering Case https://t.co/uuouMKhJFZ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 29, 2018

Bobby Brown's sister is spazzing again. She's back on Facebook saying that Bobby doesn't even own Bobbi Kristina's Serenity House.

And Safaree and Erica Mena were at a Nets game together wearing matching fur coats.

Safaree is making the most of his second chance at love with the lovely Erica Mena.https://t.co/nejpQHEz2r pic.twitter.com/qESrv1BRgo — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 29, 2018

