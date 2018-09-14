Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Frank Ocean vs. Travis Scott

Why are Travis Scott and Frank Ocean beefing? Plus, Adrien Broner gets banned from Uber and Usher's herpes case won't die. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are beefing over Travis Scott's album Astroworld. Frank Ocean is featured on the song 'Carousel' and Frank wants him to throw all the vocals away! Frank is reportedly not happy with how the production turned out and sent a cease and desist to have all the vocals removed from the song! Sources say Travis has no plans to get rid of the vocals.

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott Beefing Over 'Astroworld' Collaboration https://t.co/PfEfjcKGxK — TMZ (@TMZ) September 14, 2018

Adrien Broner is banned from Uber! He and his friends were in the car recording video and Travis Scott's 'Sicko Mode' was playing, he had the driver turn it up, but the driver didn't turn it up loud enough so he leaned into the front seat and screamed into the driver's face, turns it all the way up, puts the camera in the driver's face, and mind you the driver is trying to drive in the rain. He kicked them out of the car.

#AdrienBroner terrorized his Uber driver and has been banned from using the app ever again ..... Read the rest here: https://t.co/jHDdmzzLZC pic.twitter.com/vdNbTHbdal — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 14, 2018

YG and Tekashi have been openly beefing recently. Last we heard, 6ix9ine told YG to "SMD" and YG told 6ix9ine to go to jail and "get [it> sucked, pedophile child molester." So today, YG dropped his 'Bulletproof' video and in the beginning you see someone with a rainbow wig being brought to jail... and it just goes on from there!

YG calls a 6ix9ine lookalike a "pedophile" in the video for his song "Bulletproof" featuring Jay 305https://t.co/47BRQ3tpjx pic.twitter.com/sS2KSgo74N — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 14, 2018

Just like the STD, Usher's herpes case will never go away! He asked the judge to dismiss the case because the alleged victim "knew the risk of having casual, unprotected sex, the woman never asked if he was infected, and didn't bring her own protection." Hmm, that all sounds like an admission. The judge denied him! So now, she can take him to trial.





Usher's herpes case is far from overhttps://t.co/uDIBrBivVy — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) September 14, 2018

