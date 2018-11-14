Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Toni Braxton Talks Engagement To Birdman
And ttttoday!
Netflix is launching a hip hop competition show with big-name judges! Plus, Toni Braxton talks about her engagement to Birdman. And The LOX are working on new heat! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
Netflix is launching a new hip hop competition show next year. The judges are Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper. They're looking for unsigned, dedicated, and ready artists.
#Netflix is launching a hip hop talent show with judges @iamcardib, @chancetherapper, and @Tip!! -- HERE FOR IT!!! ---- https://t.co/OOVy6HxFFI— hot937 (@hot937) November 14, 2018
The LOX has been in the studio with Scott Storch. They're working on "heat-seeking missiles" and shared a snippet.
When you making hits for everyone again -- @therealkiss @real_lox ! all you lox fans get ready for this ------
Remember Riff Raff? He said he was being extorted and blackmailed by an escort agency.
Riff Raff is doing his best to handle this situationhttps://t.co/sKAjgRlIu4— XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 14, 2018
Toni Braxton was on The Wendy Williams Show talking about her engagement to Birdman.
Toni Braxton shares how a 17 year friendship with Birdman turned into her happily ever after. Watch the full interview with the R&B legend now on https://t.co/HuTAJNuTRD pic.twitter.com/3N37J9z59B— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 13, 2018
Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!
And watch the livestream here: