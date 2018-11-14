Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Toni Braxton Talks Engagement To Birdman

And ttttoday!

November 14, 2018
Brittany Jay

Netflix is launching a hip hop competition show with big-name judges! Plus, Toni Braxton talks about her engagement to Birdman. And The LOX are working on new heat! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

 

Netflix is launching a new hip hop competition show next year. The judges are Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper. They're looking for unsigned, dedicated, and ready artists. 

The LOX has been in the studio with Scott Storch. They're working on "heat-seeking missiles" and shared a snippet.

When you making hits for everyone again -- @therealkiss @real_lox ! all you lox fans get ready for this ------

A post shared by Scott Storch (@scottstorchofficial) on

Remember Riff Raff? He said he was being extorted and blackmailed by an escort agency. 

Toni Braxton was on The Wendy Williams Show talking about her engagement to Birdman. 

