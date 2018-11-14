Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Toni Braxton Talks Engagement To Birdman

Netflix is launching a hip hop competition show with big-name judges! Plus, Toni Braxton talks about her engagement to Birdman. And The LOX are working on new heat! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Netflix is launching a new hip hop competition show next year. The judges are Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper. They're looking for unsigned, dedicated, and ready artists.

The LOX has been in the studio with Scott Storch. They're working on "heat-seeking missiles" and shared a snippet.

Remember Riff Raff? He said he was being extorted and blackmailed by an escort agency.

Riff Raff is doing his best to handle this situationhttps://t.co/sKAjgRlIu4 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 14, 2018

Toni Braxton was on The Wendy Williams Show talking about her engagement to Birdman.

Toni Braxton shares how a 17 year friendship with Birdman turned into her happily ever after. Watch the full interview with the R&B legend now on https://t.co/HuTAJNuTRD pic.twitter.com/3N37J9z59B — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 13, 2018

