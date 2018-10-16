Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: T.I.'s Melania Lookalike Causes Uproar

T.I.'s promo video features a Melania lookalike and her rep is mad! Plus, Kanye is in Uganda and Solange has new music on the way! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!  

Solange announced that she's releasing a new album this fall! 

T.I. dropped a promo video for his album Dime Trap that's already out. In the video you see Trump getting on a helicopter leaving the White House, T.I.'s in the Oval Office, and then a Melania lookalike comes in wearing that controversial jacket that says, "I don't really care, do you?" She takes it off and she's naked and gives him a striptease... 

Well, Melania's spokesperson is mad... 

Remember the beef between Offset and Joe Budden over comments he made about Cardi B? Then he ran away from him in a store? Well, Joe finally responded on his podcast... 

Kanye West is in Uganda. He met with their president and wants to help them boost tourism. He also said he wants to create a Disney World/Jurassic Park type of theme park. He gave Yeezys to kids and is working on his Yandi album. 

