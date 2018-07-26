Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/26: Third Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion's Murder

A third suspect apprehended in the murder of XXXTentacion. Plus, Vic Mensa has WORDS for Tekashi! And is Serena facing discrimination? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

A third suspect, Robert Allen, has been arrested in Georgia for the murder of XXXTentacion. He was seen on surveillance outside the motorcycle dealership where XXX was killed. He's being extradited back to Florida and now they only have one more suspect to catch -- the one who allegedly pulled the trigger.

XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Robert Allen Arrested https://t.co/Mbl9nNptgy — TMZ (@TMZ) July 26, 2018

Demi Lovato is in recovery from a drug overdose earlier this week. We heard it was not heroin, but a nurse told police she had methamphetamine in her system.

Serena Williams feels that she's being discriminated against. She says she's getting drug tested more than other tennis players.

...and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

Wow! Vic Mensa had words for Tekashi 6ix9ine...

Shaq has a new Facebook show coming out as he opens a new restaurant in Vegas. Viewers will get the chance to help Shaq make some decisions like the menu and design.

Shaq is opening up a new restaurant in Las Vegas named "Big Chicken” https://t.co/5UUHb4H121 pic.twitter.com/8n98lQVc0r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!