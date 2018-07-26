Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/26: Third Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion's Murder

And ttttoday!

July 26, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

A third suspect apprehended in the murder of XXXTentacion. Plus, Vic Mensa has WORDS for Tekashi! And is Serena facing discrimination? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

A third suspect, Robert Allen, has been arrested in Georgia for the murder of XXXTentacion. He was seen on surveillance outside the motorcycle dealership where XXX was killed. He's being extradited back to Florida and now they only have one more suspect to catch -- the one who allegedly pulled the trigger. 

Demi Lovato is in recovery from a drug overdose earlier this week. We heard it was not heroin, but a nurse told police she had methamphetamine in her system. 

Serena Williams feels that she's being discriminated against. She says she's getting drug tested more than other tennis players. 

Wow! Vic Mensa had words for Tekashi 6ix9ine... 

Shaq has a new Facebook show coming out as he opens a new restaurant in Vegas. Viewers will get the chance to help Shaq make some decisions like the menu and design. 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/26: Third Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion's Murder WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/25: Trump's Star Smashed On Walk of Fame WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/24: Serena's Lit Date Night Abroad WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/23: Mayweather vs. 50 Cent WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/20: Chief Keef's Baby Mama Wildin' Again WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/19: WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes