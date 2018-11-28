Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tekashi vs. Fashion Nova

Will a snitch determine Tekashi's fate in court? Plus, why he's in trouble with Fashion Nova. And Tyrese gets a 'W' in child support battle. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

According to government sources, there's a snitch who recorded interactions that will be used against Tekashi 6ix9ine in court. The prosecution will be using his social media as evidence and history of public beefs to build case against him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Legal Team Concerned About Surprise Confidential Informant https://t.co/cW872EnVGT — TMZ (@TMZ) November 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Tekashi has issues with Fashion Nova... the song 'Mama' (the one with Nicki and Kanye) - he was paid by the brand to say, "Splish splash Fashion Nova make that ass phat." Buuut, the lyric says, "Splish splash apple bottoms make that ass phat." The video never got finished because the set was shot up and now he's in jail, so... the rumor is NICKI was mad that CARDI B did the clothing line with Fashion Nova and asked him to change it.

There's New Drama Between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Fashion Nova and It's Completely Wild https://t.co/Kf3MK57XIP pic.twitter.com/phugLYZ9Ig — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) November 28, 2018

Remember the story about Dame Dash pulling up on Lee Daniels saying he owes him money? Well, they settled their lawsuit.

They've reached an agreement https://t.co/J8WjB1gQUS — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 28, 2018

And remember when Tyrese was crying on social media about child support? Well now he's winning - he and his baby mom went to court. They had agreed previously that he would pay childchare, but she's been spending A LOT of money on it while she's out "living life." Meanwhile, she doesn't work. This week, the judge says she can't ask for childcare reimbursement if she's running non-work errands or running her household. Tyrese says he has no issues paying child support, but she has to put effort into getting a job.

.@Tyrese has the judge on his side for this one. https://t.co/TX6ZPPIxIW — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 28, 2018

