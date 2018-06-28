Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/28: Mayweather Drops $18 Mil... on a WATCH!

And ttttoday!

June 28, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Floyd Mayweather dropped $18 million... on a watch. And 50 Cent sells his catchphrase for one million. Plus, an update on the body found at the home of Janoris Jenkins. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

An update on yesterday's story about the man--Roosevelt Rene--who was found dead at NY Giants' Janoris Jenkins' house... police have arrested Janoris' older brother William Jenkins. Janoris was in Florida at the time. William Jenkins has been charged with felony aggressive manslaughter. If convicted, he could face 10-30 years. 



Remember we talked about how Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were sued for $100 million by their former business partner, Steven Lamar? He alleged he was still owed loyatlies on Beats. Well, the jury awarded Steven with $25 million because Dre and Jimmy failed to pay him on the design work on three models of Beats headphones.

  

And Floyd Mayweather has dropped $18 million on a watch. Yes, a WATCH. The watch is called The Billionaire Watch. He said get rid of your jeweler and hire his, LOL. (Somebody punch him in the face!) --

And 50 Cent said they found the one n**** in the world dumb enough to buy that watch! ------

#50Cent just has no chill ---- #FloydMayweather

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on



And speaking of 50, he sold the rights to his favorite phrase 'get the strap' to Bellator MMA for one million dollars! Get ready to see it on all kinds of apparel! 

And Drake is dropping his new album Scorpion tomorrow... and it's a double album! It's gonna be one rap album, one R&B.  

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Linda Reynolds @ MetroPCS West Springfield MetroPCS
07 Jul
The Off Color Comedy Tour Mohegan Sun
12 Jul
Riverfront Food Truck Festival Presented By United Bank Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
16 Jul
Tory Lanez: Memories Don't Die Tour Toyota Oakdale Theatre
18 Jul
Bring It! Live The Bushnell
View More Events