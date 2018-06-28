Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/28: Mayweather Drops $18 Mil... on a WATCH!

Floyd Mayweather dropped $18 million... on a watch. And 50 Cent sells his catchphrase for one million. Plus, an update on the body found at the home of Janoris Jenkins. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

An update on yesterday's story about the man--Roosevelt Rene--who was found dead at NY Giants' Janoris Jenkins' house... police have arrested Janoris' older brother William Jenkins. Janoris was in Florida at the time. William Jenkins has been charged with felony aggressive manslaughter. If convicted, he could face 10-30 years.

Remember we talked about how Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were sued for $100 million by their former business partner, Steven Lamar? He alleged he was still owed loyatlies on Beats. Well, the jury awarded Steven with $25 million because Dre and Jimmy failed to pay him on the design work on three models of Beats headphones.

And Floyd Mayweather has dropped $18 million on a watch. Yes, a WATCH. The watch is called The Billionaire Watch. He said get rid of your jeweler and hire his, LOL. (Somebody punch him in the face!) --

And 50 Cent said they found the one n**** in the world dumb enough to buy that watch! ------

And speaking of 50, he sold the rights to his favorite phrase 'get the strap' to Bellator MMA for one million dollars! Get ready to see it on all kinds of apparel!

And Drake is dropping his new album Scorpion tomorrow... and it's a double album! It's gonna be one rap album, one R&B.

