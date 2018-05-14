Taraji P. Henson Got Engaged
Sweetest Mother's Day Gift
May 14, 2018
Taraji P Henson was celebrating Mother's Day with her boyfriend, former NFL star Kelvin Hayden when he proposed! Check out her post below.
I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! ----------#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS --------
