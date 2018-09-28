Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Video of XXXTentacion's Death Made Public

And ttttoday!

September 28, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Video of XXX's death became public. Plus, 50 Cent drags his baby mom, but she's not worried. And add executive film producer to Drake's resume! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Surveillance video of XXXTentacion's death became public. They played it in court. You can see everything... him walking into the store, them following him into the store, the car pull up in front of his car... etc. It's pretty intense. 



Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, plays ball for UCLA. He already has to take a year off because he has a heart problem that is so severe, he needs surgery.  



Drake executive-produced a movie called Monsters and Men and Denzel Washington's son is in it. It's a drama that deals with police brutality and gun violence. 



Remy Ma was on The Wendy Williams Show and Wendy asked her if she spoke with Cardi (after Cardi threw her shoe at Nicki)...  

50 Cent's baby mom Shaniqua Tompkins and Nas' daughter's mother Carmen Bryan.. we told you they were doing a reality show. He went off about it on Instagram... 

But she doesn't seem to care. She says he's frightened she'll expose him for "who he really is."


 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Video of XXXTentacion's Death Made Public WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bey Changes 'Resentment' Lyrics WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Tha Carter V' is FINALLY coming! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Kevin Hart X Hot Morning Crew WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kathy Griffin Defends Michelle Obama WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes