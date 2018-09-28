Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Video of XXXTentacion's Death Made Public

Video of XXX's death became public. Plus, 50 Cent drags his baby mom, but she's not worried. And add executive film producer to Drake's resume! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Surveillance video of XXXTentacion's death became public. They played it in court. You can see everything... him walking into the store, them following him into the store, the car pull up in front of his car... etc. It's pretty intense.

XXXTentacion Murder Captured on Surveillance Video, Played in Court https://t.co/e9xkzf9LJp — TMZ (@TMZ) September 28, 2018

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, plays ball for UCLA. He already has to take a year off because he has a heart problem that is so severe, he needs surgery.

Shareef O'Neal to Undergo Heart Surgery, UCLA Docs Saved My Life https://t.co/rZJymg4zL9 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 28, 2018

Drake executive-produced a movie called Monsters and Men and Denzel Washington's son is in it. It's a drama that deals with police brutality and gun violence.

I’m excited and honored to be a part of such an important film. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it. Monsters and Men hits theatres this Friday!September 28th! @NEONrated pic.twitter.com/8qO4UFmFVe — Drizzy (@Drake) September 27, 2018

Remy Ma was on The Wendy Williams Show and Wendy asked her if she spoke with Cardi (after Cardi threw her shoe at Nicki)...

SNEAK PEEK: Remy Ma shares if she has spoken to Cardi B since her altercation with Nicki Minaj, and what her relationship with Nicki is now. Watch the full interview tomorrow on Wendy! pic.twitter.com/dgKqHPAYD8 — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) September 28, 2018

50 Cent's baby mom Shaniqua Tompkins and Nas' daughter's mother Carmen Bryan.. we told you they were doing a reality show. He went off about it on Instagram...

50 Cent Blocks His Ex's Planned Reality Show: ‘Go Get a F***ing Job!’ https://t.co/trJOACu0B7 pic.twitter.com/Zh8oT9Na3M — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) September 27, 2018

But she doesn't seem to care. She says he's frightened she'll expose him for "who he really is."

50 Cent's Baby Mama Claims He's All Bark and No Bite https://t.co/YTrGCdMvkT — TMZ (@TMZ) September 28, 2018

