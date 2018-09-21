Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Suge Knight Struck Plea Deal

Suge Knight strikes a plea deal. Plus, Kevin Hart defends Tiffany Haddish, while Kanye's out here wildin' on the 'Gram! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Suge Knight struck a plea deal and pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of the guy, Terry Carter, he allegedly ran over in 2015. He was facing life in prison, but got 28 years instead.

BREAKING: Suge Knight pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter over fatal confrontation. https://t.co/trCKAkiT2x — The Associated Press (@AP) September 20, 2018

Kevin Hart calls out Katt Williams on what he said about Tiffany Haddish...

Kevin Hart defends Night School costar Tiffany Haddish in Katt Williams feud https://t.co/sGO15sUSxD — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 21, 2018

Kanye West posted a video series on Instagram... he ranted about Nick Cannon, Drake, and Tyson Beckford.

“Don’t speak on my wife, bro," Kanye West says as he calls out Kim Kardashian's haters. https://t.co/mHDPF9Ypfe — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 21, 2018

