Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/19: Wow, Stevie J and Faith Evans!

Setting rumors straight about Made In America Festival! Plus, The Rock says his friendship with Tyrese is over. And there's A LOT to unpack with this Stevie J and Faith Evans story! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

First we gotta clear up a rumor about Made In America Festival... it has not been canceled, but the festival is moving off Ben Franklin Parkway. Jay-Z wrote an editorial to express his disappointment.

"We consider this stance a failure on the mayor’s part." - @S_C_ on the city of Philadelphia's announcement that this is the last year the Made in America music festival will be held on the Ben Franklin Parkway. https://t.co/mHS2AXMeoH pic.twitter.com/zXA5x5xwCG — Philly.com (@phillydotcom) July 18, 2018

The Rock confirmed that his friendship with Tyrese is over. He went on WWHL after the wild stuff Tyrese was saying about the Fast & Furious spinoff movie, they haven't spoken since. He said it was disappointing because they've been friends for a long time and the beef was one-sided.

Andy Cohen grilled The Rock on EVERYTHING you wanted to know — did he Plead the Fifth? (via @toofab)https://t.co/0jPX3cZ2ma — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2018

Stevie J and Faith Evans got married the same day they applied for the marriage license... and the Vegas trip was spur of the moment and their families didn't know! Faith's son CJ is upset because he didn't know and because Stevie is his godfather! Annnd Faith's family said she told them Stevie went to them Tuesday and said they were gonna get married that day. They think he did that because he knew they would try to talk her out of it. They were blowing up her phone and she resonoded by sending them a song they made called "A Minute" saying that it only took them a minute to fall in love.

TMZ Live: Faith Evans & Stevie J Wedding Stuns Family https://t.co/95m4UMSsCj — TMZ (@TMZ) July 19, 2018

Meanwhile some 20-year-old girl is claiming to be pregnant by Stevie J... she said she hopes Faith can help with child support and that Stevie likes butt! LOL WHAT?!

A woman is claiming to be carrying Stevie J's baby days after his marriage to Faith Evans



--‍♂️--‍♂️https://t.co/etDlwdWRjZ — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 19, 2018

