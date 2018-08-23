Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Snoop Dogg's New Cookbook

And ttttoday!

August 23, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Brittany Jay was off today, so DJ Bigg Mann and DJ Wrexx covered the Tea For The Day! Snoop Dogg is releasing a cookbook! Plus, the latest on Jill Scott's divorce. And did SZA have work done on her face? 

Snoop Dogg is releasing a cookbook called From Cook to Cook. We can only imagine what herbs and spices will be in there! It's gotta be cookies and gummies all types of greenery all up in there! 



In Georgia, a school was catfished by a Plies impersonator! Well, he showed up and they found out he was not really Plies. Not sure how they even let that get by. 

So Eddie Murphy has nine kids... and now he's allegedly expecting a 10th child! 



Jill Scott's divorce! So, she agreed to pay off her ex-husband's $50,000 lien on his Mercedes-Benz. But according to the agreement, neither one of them is paying alimony.  



Did Sza have work done on her face to her nose and chin? 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki & Future's Tour Canceled WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Post Malone Lands Safely In New York WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Madonna Defends Her Tribute to Aretha Franklin WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Breaking Down The VMAs WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Will Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Blow Up The MTV VMAs? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nick Minaj Has Twitter Meltdown Over Album Sales WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes