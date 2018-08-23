Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Snoop Dogg's New Cookbook

Brittany Jay was off today, so DJ Bigg Mann and DJ Wrexx covered the Tea For The Day! Snoop Dogg is releasing a cookbook! Plus, the latest on Jill Scott's divorce. And did SZA have work done on her face?

Snoop Dogg is releasing a cookbook called From Cook to Cook. We can only imagine what herbs and spices will be in there! It's gotta be cookies and gummies all types of greenery all up in there!

In Georgia, a school was catfished by a Plies impersonator! Well, he showed up and they found out he was not really Plies. Not sure how they even let that get by.

Watch A Fake Plies Catfish West Georgia School Party | Bossip https://t.co/MAzaL0xGGo) via @Bossip — Esteban (@estebanthegr81) August 23, 2018

So Eddie Murphy has nine kids... and now he's allegedly expecting a 10th child!

Pull Out For What? Is Eddie Murphy RAW Expecting Baby #10? https://t.co/9oODDCCByh (Photo Credit: SplashNews) — Bossip (@Bossip) August 23, 2018

Jill Scott's divorce! So, she agreed to pay off her ex-husband's $50,000 lien on his Mercedes-Benz. But according to the agreement, neither one of them is paying alimony.

Jill Scott agrees to pay her ex-husband’s $50,000 car note, as a part of divorce settlement https://t.co/FdTprXU49j pic.twitter.com/KMsWoLbOcI — Hip-HopVibe.com (@Hip_HopVibe) August 23, 2018

Did Sza have work done on her face to her nose and chin?

Sorcery Investigation: Did SZA Knife Her Face, Nose And Chin Up? https://t.co/IVGu9BeUdP



(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) pic.twitter.com/x2Qp2pLsCS — Bossip (@Bossip) August 23, 2018

