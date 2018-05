Snoop took the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival with Warren G and Top Chef Season 6 winner Michael Voltaggio to break the Guinness World Record for the largest paradise cocktail on Saturday. Naturally, he made gin and juice. The drink contained 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 38 jugs of orange juice and weighed in at 132 gallons.