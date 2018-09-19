Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bert and Ernie Are Gay

Brittany Jay was out today, but the boys kept the Tea pouring. Bert and Ernie are gay. Plus, was a Machine Gun Kelly fan incident actually an incident? And Drake sues woman over false rape claims. More in today's Tea For The Day!

A headline went around this week that Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie are gay...

According to one Sesame Street writer, Bert and Ernie were always thought of as a gay couple. https://t.co/4Hi7KYRcbw — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 18, 2018

Machine Gun Kelly had an incident where a fan got in his face. A lot of people aren't buying it, saying he was mocking a situation where his security had to rough up someone who came at him over the whole Eminem thing.

Machine Gun Kelly Confronted By Fan During Concert But it Looks Staged https://t.co/RqUmirg7EN — TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2018

Samantha Ronson has really taken issue with Eminem and his diss record to MGK. She says he's a misogynist and bully.

Samantha Ronson Slams Eminem's Machine Gun Kelly Diss Track https://t.co/XAxa2bF4kX — TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2018

Drake is suing the woman who made false pregnancy and rape claims trying to extort him.





TMZ Live: Drake Sues Woman Over False Rape Claim https://t.co/pHdiriISgC — TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2018

Julie Chen is leaving The Talk (following the firing of her husband and former CBS CEO Les Moonves) but she's staying on as host of Big Brother.