Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/24: Serena's Lit Date Night Abroad

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are STILL taking shots! Plus, Serena Williams enjoys a lit date night abroad! And maybe Tekashi wasn't trolling this time... more in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are STILL going at it taking petty jabs and spillin' ALL SORTS of tea! It eventually led to Mayweather turning off his comments. Check out all of their posts...

"Tell everybody why you was on FaceTime when he killed Stephanie and himself. Because he was confronting you about f**king his wife."—50 Cent https://t.co/nh34OgmA72 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 24, 2018

Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd was arrested for pushing bandmate Mark Calderon off the stage at a performance in New York. Mark was hospitalized. A witness said Bryan was mad all night because his voice wasn't sounding good.

NEW: Video appears to show Color Me Badd singer Bryan Abrams knocking down fellow bandmate during their show at Del Lago casino this past weekend.



(Video: M Hickman/YouTube: https://t.co/J4RGuP2Dre) pic.twitter.com/lQ76NPaosn — News 8 - WROC-TV (@News_8) July 23, 2018

Tekashi knows that a lot of us think he's trolling with this whole kidnapping and robbery thing, so he went on TMZ Live to explain. He said they were hit by a car and pistol whipped, unconscious and woke up at his house. What he said did match the police report, but he does think it was an inside job... he never told anyone where he lived. He admits he's the "boy who cried wolf" because he trolls so much, now no one believes him. That's accurate af! Police don't think he's trollin' this time... there was surveillance footage of suspects outside his house, so they're investigating.

Tekashi69 blacked out after getting pistol whipped, but KNOWS the whole alleged caper was an INSIDE JOB! #tmz #tekashi6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/hM4YT5RwBb — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2018

You wanna know how unlit your life is? Serena Williams wanted Italian food. So her king, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, flew her to ITALY to get some pasta. He posted a pic of her drinking Italian wine saying, "She wanted Italian food for dinner, so...."

