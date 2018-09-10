Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Was Serena Treated Unfairly?

Serena Williams was treated unfairly at the U.S. Open! Plus, Nicki and Cardi throwdown at NYFW while Meek and Drake hug it out! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Shout out to John Legend for being the first black man to achieve EGOT status! (That's an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony!) He won an Emmy for his work on Jesus Christ Superstar to round out the four awards!

Shout out to @johnlegend who became the first black man to achieve #EGOT status! ---- https://t.co/BrLC3jpK0Y — hot937 (@hot937) September 10, 2018

Kanye West tweeted about Throne 2 coming soon... does Jay know?? Guess we'll find out...

throne2 coming soon — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 8, 2018

Mac Miller sadly died of an overdose last week at age 26. And this is messed up -- people were blaming Ariana Grande (because they broke up). She had to turn off her comments! SMH.

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller and the demonization of women in toxic relationships https://t.co/mmnnAN1EDd pic.twitter.com/Irn9GKq2kb — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 10, 2018

Serena Williams lost the U.S. Open to Naomi Osaka, but Serena was accused of cheating. The ump alleged she was getting coached because her coach gave her thumbs up. Serena said, "I don't cheat to win, I'd rather lose." However, she was given multiple penalties which she felt were unfair. She said the ump was a thief who stole a point from her and demanded an apology from him, adamant that she's never cheated in her life. She was really emotional! And a judge penalized her for verbal abuse! She said if it men were playing, this wouldn't have been an issue. Some male tennis stars even spoke up and backed her saying they've said a lot worse and were only warned! She was fined thousands of dollars! Wow!

I wrote a thing about what happened to ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ and why so many Black women had a visceral response to how she was treated. #USOpen https://t.co/y1Inf5sDzn — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 10, 2018

And we saw the footage of Cardi B spazzing at Nicki Minaj at NYFW over the weekend... and Cardi spoke out on Insta. And Nicki's going live on Queen Radio tonight, so we might get some more dirt.

PERIOD. A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 7, 2018 at 9:21pm PDT

And Meek Mill and Drake made up and ended their beef! Drizzy brought Meek out on stage at his show in Boston and they hugged it out! Drake said it gave him peace of mind.

