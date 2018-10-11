Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Selena Gomez Is Hospitalized

And ttttoday!

October 11, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Selena Gomez has been hospitalized. Plus Usher has a new project, while Jim Jones and Fabolous face felony charges. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day. 

Selena Gomez has been hospitalized twice over the past couple weeks and now reports say she had an emotional breakdown, distraught over a low white blood cell count after her kidney transplant. 

And is Justin Bieber having an Elliott/E.T. effect after hearing news about Selena? He was seen leaving church yesterday and they had to carry him out crying. 

Usher announced he's dropping an 8 song project with Zaytoven.  

Harvey Weinstein is one step closer to being free for good. A judge threw out one of the cases he was charged for. 

Jim Jones is facing five felonies. Back in June, we talked about him being a passenger in a car pulled over where they found all sorts of drugs and guns. And Georgia doesn't play... he could be facing decades in jail. And Dipset supposed to release an album, but with him and Juelz and their cases, who knows what's happening. 

Fabolous has been indicted on four felony charges for domestic violence charges for allegedly assaulting Emily B.  

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day