Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Selena Gomez Is Hospitalized

Selena Gomez has been hospitalized. Plus Usher has a new project, while Jim Jones and Fabolous face felony charges. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day.

Selena Gomez has been hospitalized twice over the past couple weeks and now reports say she had an emotional breakdown, distraught over a low white blood cell count after her kidney transplant.

Selena Gomez Has 'Emotional Breakdown' and Now Receiving Mental Health Treatment https://t.co/Ed9LszPzUg — TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2018

And is Justin Bieber having an Elliott/E.T. effect after hearing news about Selena? He was seen leaving church yesterday and they had to carry him out crying.

UPDATE: Justin Bieber was very upset after Selena Gomez’s hospitalization. A source tells ET: “Although he is engaged to Hailey, Selena holds a special place in his heart…Above everything Justin wants the best for Selena… he understands how serious this is." pic.twitter.com/2KGR8quyCM — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 11, 2018

Usher announced he's dropping an 8 song project with Zaytoven.

It’s Ursher Baby: Usher Returns With New Album Set For Midnight https://t.co/wU1HfJbmEO



(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/3XiFYXwlJe — Bossip (@Bossip) October 11, 2018

Harvey Weinstein is one step closer to being free for good. A judge threw out one of the cases he was charged for.

JUST IN: Manhattan prosecutors drop one charge in sexual assault case against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/FQQBeKfbM5 pic.twitter.com/IlsK5ACDb4 — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2018

Jim Jones is facing five felonies. Back in June, we talked about him being a passenger in a car pulled over where they found all sorts of drugs and guns. And Georgia doesn't play... he could be facing decades in jail. And Dipset supposed to release an album, but with him and Juelz and their cases, who knows what's happening.

Jim Jones has officially been charged in relation to his June arrest in Coweta County, Ga.



He faces five felonies including three counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felonyhttps://t.co/Zg6CylC2mO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 11, 2018

Fabolous has been indicted on four felony charges for domestic violence charges for allegedly assaulting Emily B.

Grand Jury Indicts Fabolous for Domestic Violence, Assaulting Emily B https://t.co/PooRH89r4i — TMZ (@TMZ) October 10, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!