Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/3: Safaree Gets Check For Nicki Songs

And ttttoday!

July 3, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Entertainment
Features
Shows

Safaree gets a birthday surprise! Plus, Juelz Santana shacks up with his momma. And Blac Chyna has a new young thang. More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Safaree posted on his Instagram that he received a check for $2342 for 'Did It On 'Em' and 'Roman's Revenge' by Nicki Minaj.  

Juelz Santana had a follow up hearing about his drug and gun airport case. He's been put on house arrest, but the judge is letting him travel with Dipset for the reunion tour so he can make money... BUT he has to go with his MOTHER. He can only travel by car and he has to stay alone, he can't stay with the rest of Dipset. And he can't move back in with Kimbella because of a prior domestic violence case between them. He has to go to anger management before they'll let him move back in, so he's living with his momma. 

French Montana has to pay Waka Flocka's mom for an old lawsuit. He used to be her client and she sued him in 2013 for going behind her back to make deals. She won by default because he never responded, so she had to file in two different states to make sure it actually happened.  

Blac Chyna is now dating a pro-boxer. She and her "nephew" (LOL) broke up last month but apparently this dude's been around 2-3 months which means Chyna was trifling... and this boxer is 19-years-old! She replaced the 18-year-old with a 19-year-old! (Brittany has a theory that they are business arrangements and she's getting paid to promote these people we've never heard of before and give them a name!)

Back in May, we talked about Nkechi Diallo (BKA Rachel Dolezal!) how she was caught stealing welfare. She was accused of 1st degree theft by welfare fraud, 2nd degree perjury, and false verification for public assistance for almost receiving $9000 between 2015-2017. She claims she earned $500 a month when she deposited over $84,000! She was booked in Washington and could face up to 15 years. 

