Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: No Halftime For Rihanna

Rihanna stays woke and says NO to the NFL! Plus, is a singer is knocked up by a mogul? (It's "blind gossip" but pretty obvious.) And Cardi B gives back!

Cardi B passed out a bunch of coats and shoes yesterday in the projects in Brooklyn.

Victor Cruz and Karrueche are going strong. He said, "She’s very much the one for me. I love her very much. We’re still growing and learning things about each other as we’re going along."

Oop: Victor Cruz May Put A Ring On Karrueche’s Kept Claws Sooner Than We Think https://t.co/drUICnjIiD



(Picture by: Jen Lowery / https://t.co/gDLp8FIvHJ) pic.twitter.com/TJKLgSDNgs — Bossip (@Bossip) October 19, 2018

The NFL offered Rihanna a chance to perform at Super Bowl Halftime, but she turned it down because she supports Colin Kaepernick. She doesn't agree with the NFL's stance on kneeling and how Kaep was treated. WOKE QUEEN.

A source close to Rihanna has confirmed that the singer declined a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance due to her support of Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/xVj2kFInLG pic.twitter.com/V38uKcNDb6 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 19, 2018

Jay Prince--he was the one that allegedly stopped the beef with Drake, Pusha, and Kanye--so he has said that Pusha-T is doing damage control since the Drake/LeBron interview. He also said he "doesn't consider it a beef because Pusha is like an ant to us - we can squash him anytime." But where's the song!?!?

J Prince Says Pusha T Could Be Squashed Like an Ant, Beef with Drake is Over https://t.co/sTjA31xzuN — TMZ (@TMZ) October 19, 2018

DJ Khaled and Floyd Mayweather are being sued for a cryptocurrency scam. They were pulled into the lawsuit for their roles as celebrity endorsers for the bogus firm.

Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled have been targeted in a lawsuit revolving around a cryptocurrency scam.



Read herehttps://t.co/5DPTpw5XWb pic.twitter.com/1Ti4oapAdV — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) October 19, 2018

And here's one of my secret sites. The blind item reads, "This singer is currently pregnant with a rapper/actor/CEO/mogul's child... and he was cheating on the singer, but the twist is the singer knew about the mogul's previous affairs, but stayed until she got what she needed. We should be hearing about this in a few months." We don't have confirmation or denial, but... hmm, Diddy and Cassie?!?!

