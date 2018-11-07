Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rick Ross Welcomes Baby Boy

Rick Ross welcomes a baby boy! Plus, who is Usher ~infecting now? And a dead guy won an election... now what? More in the Tea For The Day!

Congratulations to Rick Ross who welcomed a baby boy, Billion Leonard Roberts.

Congrats to @RickRoss, who welcomed his new baby boy, Billion Leonard Roberts, into the world yesterdayhttps://t.co/IP4Mmnq0Ye — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 7, 2018

Usher is reportedly trying to silence the woman who claims he infected her with herpes. Meanwhile, is he hooking up with Evelyn Lozada’s daughter, Shaniece?

Is Evelyn Lozada’s Seed Shaniece Getting Her Succulent Sweet Potato Pie Smashed To Smithereens By Usher? https://t.co/DQjPsjVwjS (Photo Credit: Jackie Brown/ SplashNews) — Bossip (@Bossip) November 7, 2018

Elections happened yesterday! And in Georgia, the gubernatiorial race was tight and Democrat Stacey Abrams is NOT conceding! There will be a run-off election next month!

Make no mistake: This race is not over.



As we have done since day one, my team will continue to work around the clock to make sure that every ballot is counted—because voting is the bedrock and lifeblood of our democracy.



Let's get it done: https://t.co/N2q2Sr4RyY #gapol — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 7, 2018

The dude who used to own the Bunny Ranch is Nevada... he won his election, but HE DIED A WEEK AND A HALF AGO! BRUH. And in two states, guys under federal indictments won their elections... what?

Dead Republican pimp Dennis Hof WINS election to Nevada State Assembly https://t.co/SaBI6JVUl9 #Midterms2018 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 7, 2018

