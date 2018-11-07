Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rick Ross Welcomes Baby Boy

And ttttoday!

November 7, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Rick Ross welcomes a baby boy! Plus, who is Usher ~infecting now? And a dead guy won an election... now what? More in the Tea For The Day! 

Congratulations to Rick Ross who welcomed a baby boy, Billion Leonard Roberts. 

Usher is reportedly trying to silence the woman who claims he infected her with herpes. Meanwhile, is he hooking up with Evelyn Lozada’s daughter, Shaniece?

Elections happened yesterday! And in Georgia, the gubernatiorial race was tight and Democrat Stacey Abrams is NOT conceding! There will be a run-off election next month! 

The dude who used to own the Bunny Ranch is Nevada... he won his election, but HE DIED A WEEK AND A HALF AGO! BRUH. And in two states, guys under federal indictments won their elections... what?

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rick Ross Welcomes Baby Boy WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wu-Tang's Lipstick Line WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Mac Miller's Toxicology Report Released WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Akon For President? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim K Gets Flak For Using Slur WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kanye Is 'Done' With Politics WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes