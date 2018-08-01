Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 8/1: Rich The Kid's Insta HACKED!

Rich the Kid's Instagram is being held hostage by a hacker! Plus, a So So Def Anniversary Tour is in the works! And what's up with Stevie J and Faith Evan's wedding plans? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Remember yesterday we talked about how Rich the Kid's Instagram was completely wiped out and the only post left said "RIP 1992-2018?" Well, turns out it was hacked! And now the hacker is holding it for ransom and wants $750,000 to return it! WTF?

Rich The Kid's social media platforms have been held ransom for $750K --https://t.co/LKN3YMUFJP — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) August 1, 2018

Tyson Beckford doesn't stan for Kim Kardashian at all. He commented on a pic of her wearing a crop top and leggings and said, "I'm sorry, I don't care for it personally. She's not real, doctor f'd up on her right hip." And Kim replied, "We all know why you don't care for it."

Tiffany Haddish did an interview with Glamour Magazine and talked about being raised in foster care and revealed that she was raped by a police cadet when she was 17. Then she went to counseling and learned that "men are afraid of aggressive women" so she did that to protect herself. She said she wants to help sexual assault victims and be more than just a voice.

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about a sexual assault she experienced as a teenager. https://t.co/v0B3yBdDty “That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time, and I ended up going to counseling.” — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 1, 2018

Jermaine Dupri announced that a So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour is happening! It will hit 11 cities and the lineup includes: Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow (Shad Moss), Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, and more!

Jermaine Dupri announces So So Def 25th anniversary tour https://t.co/gbTnMRqarQ pic.twitter.com/AOKFlanUA5 — billboard (@billboard) August 1, 2018

Faith Evans and Stevie J are planning a Miami wedding on a 220-foot yacht... for $40 million! But doesn't he still owes child support? And sources say Faith was asking if they could film on the yacht, so it'll probably be on Stevie's show and the network will pay for it.

Wife After Death: Faith Evans And Stevie J Look To Rent $40 Million Yacht To Hold Made-For-Reality-TV Wedding Party



(Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Ethan Miller/Getty Images)https://t.co/EoNm7trPsi pic.twitter.com/ztdHeugfaN — Bossip (@Bossip) August 1, 2018

