Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 8/2: Rashida Jones Directing Doc About Father, Quincy

Rashida Jones will direct a documentary about her dad, Quincy Jones. Plus, Blake Griffin has to pay HOW MUCH child support?! And R. Kelly's manager is in trouble! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Quincy Jones documentary is coming to Netflix next month. His daughter Rashida Jones is one of the directors. The movie will talk about his life and career. But we need to know if the Marvin Gaye and Marlon Brando thing is true!

J.R. Smith is being investigated by NYPD for allegedly stealing a fan's phone and throwing it. It happened Sunday morning outside of a club in New York... a fan tried to take a pic with him and he turned them down, but they took one anway. And he snatched the phone and threw it into a construction zone so the phone was damaged and the fan says it's worth $800.

Blake Griffin has been ordered to pay his child's mother $258,000 a month in child support, totaling $3,960,000 million year! That's an insane amount of money after 18 years, but it's 10% of his salary. And in this case, his ex claimed he kicked her out along with her two young kids with only $100. AND she got another baby on the way with another ball player! So sis is a hustler, she's set for the rest of her life.

Harvey Weinstein says he has 40 emails to show that he didn't rape one of his accusers. It was in his work email so when he got fired, he couldn't access it until now. Pssh, he's still got tons of other accusers, so whatever Harvey!

R. Kelly's manager James Mason is wanted man in Georgia for terroristic threats. He threatened to kill the father of one of R. Kelly's concubines!