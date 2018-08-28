Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is Future Engaged?

Is Future engaged? Plus, guess who's NOT invited to Senator John McCain's funeral! And Serena Williams' French Open outfits got the internet talking! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

As we know, Senator John McCain passed away over the weekend and he had some very specific funeral requests. He wanted services to be in Arizona, the National Cathedral in Washington and Annapolis. And he wants George W. Bush and Barack Obama to give eulogies... but Trump was NOT invited!

Former Pres. George W. Bush will deliver a eulogy at the funeral of Sen. John McCain and is "honored to have been asked to speak," Bush spokesman confirms to @ABC.



The New York Times reports that former Pres. Barack Obama was also asked to eulogize McCain https://t.co/ykD7KY4lil pic.twitter.com/Vq6a2d1LFs — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2018

So yesterday, our Kick Rocks Award of the Day was given to the French Open because they wouldn't let Serena Williams wear a catsuit! So today, Serena showed up in a Nike tutu!

The president of the French Tennis Federation said Serena Williams' catsuit "didn't respect the game." But that raises the larger question: what's the point of the tennis dress? https://t.co/a3iGrWxIg1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 28, 2018

Future is allegedly engaged to one of his baby's moms. Her name is Brittni. They celebrated her birthday over the weekend and now she's wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger! But we don't have confirmation, so we don't know if it's official. She also got two diamond rings, a necklace, and a watch... so is she wearing it because they got engaged and they're just trying to keep it low or is she trolling us?

In other baby mama drama, Gucci Mane's son's mother, Sheena, is suing him for more child support. In 2011, they came to an agreement that she'd get primary custody and he'd get visitation and he was ordered to pay $2026 a month in child support. This amount was based on him making $24,000 per month. But now Sheena says there's been a significant change in circumstance... AKA he gettin' money now! She says she needs a caregiver to watch the child during the day and she's unable to work or go to school right now because she can't afford childcare. She takes issue with the amount of money Gucci spends on jewelry. She's demanding $20,000 a month in support, plus life insurance and attorney fees.

The mother of Gucci Mane's son has reportedly requested she receive at least $20,000 per month in child support https://t.co/fedLYgDIwn — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 28, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!