Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Queen Of Soul' Aretha Has Died

And ttttoday!

August 16, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Brittany Jay was out today, so the boys--DJ Bigg Mann and DJ Wrexx--held it down! Sadly, we said goodbye to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Meanwhile, Safaree's loving this hairline fame and Kobe makes money moves! More in the Tea For The Day! 

Have you seen this viral video going around? A father in Florida took his kid to school, but the child was turned away... because he has dreadlocks. The father was crying! The kid is there to learn; who cares what his hair looks like?!

Shout out to Kobe Bryant. A few years back he made an investment in beverage company, BodyArmor. He has a 10% stake in the company at $6 million. Well, it turned around to a profit of $200 million at this point! 

Safaree is enjoying this whole newfound hairline fame! He posted a video on IG. He said, "12k will get you one of these, it grows like a chia pet and all that." LOL! 

12k will get you one of these ----.... it grows like a chia pet and all that, -- #nomoremarker ----STRAIITTT song in b/g "She got it" by Me prod by @acevane ft @_chinesekitty -- @manofsteel208 #safaree #stuntgang Ain't no #beijing bih ----

A post shared by Safaree ---- StuntMan (@iamsafaree) on

Condolences to Aretha Franklin's family, friends, and fans. We lost the Queen of Soul today at age 76. She was from Detroit and still dedicated to the city. She still went to the same church. 

