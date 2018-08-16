Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Queen Of Soul' Aretha Has Died

Brittany Jay was out today, so the boys--DJ Bigg Mann and DJ Wrexx--held it down! Sadly, we said goodbye to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Meanwhile, Safaree's loving this hairline fame and Kobe makes money moves! More in the Tea For The Day!

Have you seen this viral video going around? A father in Florida took his kid to school, but the child was turned away... because he has dreadlocks. The father was crying! The kid is there to learn; who cares what his hair looks like?!

"If a kid has dreadlocks that's your personal standard. That means that is a personal problem that you have not overcome because 95% of the kids who have dreadlocks are African-American." https://t.co/OU5rE79Ab4 — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) August 14, 2018

Shout out to Kobe Bryant. A few years back he made an investment in beverage company, BodyArmor. He has a 10% stake in the company at $6 million. Well, it turned around to a profit of $200 million at this point!

.@kobebryant's investment in BodyArmor has yielded more than 30 times its money in fewer than 4.5 years. pic.twitter.com/B3tf0xGF5u — ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2018

Safaree is enjoying this whole newfound hairline fame! He posted a video on IG. He said, "12k will get you one of these, it grows like a chia pet and all that." LOL!

Condolences to Aretha Franklin's family, friends, and fans. We lost the Queen of Soul today at age 76. She was from Detroit and still dedicated to the city. She still went to the same church.

Sadly, Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin has died at age 76. Our thoughts, prayers, and R-E-S-P-E-C-T are with her family. ---- — hot937 (@hot937) August 16, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!