Offset and Joe Budden got issues! Plus, Vic Mensa catches some heat for naming XXXTentacion in a cypher, while Kanye is going "lunching" with Trump. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day.

Offset and Joe Budden got issues. We already knew they had some beef, but Joe posted a clip of the latest episode of his show State Of The Culture and he must've said something about Cardi B because Offset called him out in the comments!

Offset Upset: The Migos Rapper Calls Out Joe Budden For Talking Ish About Cardi B On His Show https://t.co/2QKqUV2SCQ



(Photos by Johnny Nunez/WireImage & Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella) pic.twitter.com/ElZrqX3lV6 — Bossip (@Bossip) October 9, 2018

We talked about how Katt Williams was arrested in Portland over the weekend for allegedly assaulting his driver. He's still in jail because they haven't decided if they're going to extradite him to Georgia for his warrant. A source says it's his managment team's fault he has a warrant; according to the source, they didn't tell him he had to go to court because they wanted him to go to the EMMYs... and he didn't even know he had a warrant!

Katt Williams has reportedly been arrested for assault https://t.co/Sv0v316OqP pic.twitter.com/yYnjM1ld5e — Complex (@Complex) October 6, 2018

Vic Mensa is getting all the smoke right now for his 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher for allegedly calling late rapper XXXTentacion an abuser...

Kanye West is going to The White House to have lunch with Trump on Thursday. He's also going to meet with Senior Advisor (and Trump's son-in-law) Jared Kushner. The topics they'll discuss reportedly including manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago.

Kanye West visiting the White House to meet with President Trump and Jared Kushner to discuss manufacturing, prison reform and gang violence prevention. https://t.co/494xC3rLDI — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 9, 2018

Oh and Bill Cosby did NOT get smacked with a chicken patty in jail.

They want to make one thing clear.https://t.co/YsFM3rufL4 — BET (@BET) October 9, 2018

